Burton Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found dead from an apparent stab wound.
Officers were called to Schafer Drive at around 4:06 p.m. on April 17 and found Timothy Messenger, 51, dead.
The investigation is still ongoing, but officers say this does not appear to be random.
It’s believed that Messenger may have known his attacker.
If you have any information, call the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542.
