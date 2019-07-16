Police are looking for whoever smashed a window on a fire department vehicle.
Around 3:05 a.m. on July 12 a man wearing a headlamp smashed the windshield out of a Burton Fire Department vehicle that was in the parking lot of Station 2, Burton Police Officers said.
The subject walked up to the station from Martha Street, smashed the windshield and immediately ran back toward Roberta Street, officers said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det Schreiber at (810) 244-1545 or Crimestoppers at (800) 422-JAIL.
