The Burton Police Department is asking for your help identifying a man.
Police said he stole several items at the Speedway located at 1258 E. Bristol Road. He fled the area in a white GMC SUV.
Anyone who can help identify this man is asked to call Det. Brooks at 810-742-1574 ext. 2215.
