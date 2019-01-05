The Burton Police Department is trying to identify a man they are calling “Mr. Ferrari.”
Police said the man was wearing a blue and red Ferrari jacket.
Surveillance video shows him running out of a store.
“He is pretty fast but you can’t outrun the camera,” the Burton Police Department wrote on Facebook.
Police believe he left the store in a silver sedan and not in an Italian sports car.
Anyone that can identify “Mr. Ferrari” is asked to call Det. Abraham at (810) 244-1540 or privately message the police department’s Facebook page.
