The Burton Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam going around the area.
Police said the scammer will call saying that one of your family members was arrest and lodged in jail.
They will ask for bond money to bail out the family member. The amount can vary from each call.
Police are urging residents to not fall prey to this scam.
Anyone who believes that a relative might be in jail can call your local police department or county jail.
