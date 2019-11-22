A long-time referee visited Flint on Thursday night to sign copies of his new book, Miracle Off the Field.
The book is about Burton’s Steve Johnson and his battle with cancer.
Three years ago, Johnson was given a terminal diagnosis and at best, three months to live.
In addition to chemotherapy and radiation, the 66-year-old also met with a famous spiritual healer in Cleveland.
Johnson said that meeting and his will to live is the main theme of his book and he hopes it inspires others.
“Things started changing right when that holy spirit entered my body and it’s still there and just gone home,” Johnson said.
“I kept thinking so many people would’ve taken that I probably would’ve taken that information and just gone home and waited my three months but he didn’t and I thought man people really need to hear this story,” said Jacquie Richardson, the author of Miracle Off the Field.
