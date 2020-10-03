The red ribbon is cut, and the gates are open to Burton’s brand-new dog park.
The park came together through the work of community members...
The idea came from Kris Johns who just wanted a play space for his pup.
“My wife and I, we live here in Burton and we just wanted a place to take our dog and the closest spots were in neighboring cities, so we wanted something here in Burton,” Johns said.
The dog park is a shared space right behind Our Risen Lord Lutheran Church
“They were very gracious to allow us to host the park,” Johns said. “From there, we took what was an unused lot into now a dog park that will be used by everybody in the community.”
COVID-19 only delayed their plans earlier this year but that didn’t stop anyone and the community helped fund the park in record time.
“Once we got approval, we were able to raise over $10,000 in roughly 3 months,” Johns said.
He and other partners completely transformed the lot.
“We were able to take a blank piece of property and put up a fence, agility equipment, and benches, so we’re very excited,” he said.
Saturday’s ceremony celebrated their achievement.
“Again, this is a dog park, so this is dedicated to them,” Johns said. “We’re just very excited to have a place of our own to play.”
