ROCKY RIVER, OH (WEWS) -- Two bus drivers took matters into their own hands when they boxed in a vehicle that passed a stopped school bus, which nearly hit a child and a crossing guard, according to Rocky River police.
Shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 30, a caller reported a driver of a white Range Rover with Florida plates passed a stopped school bus in the 1600 block Lakeview Avenue in Rocky River.
Two bus drivers blocked the vehicle in, which prevented the driver from leaving the scene.
A 27-year-old female driver was cited for reckless operation, a minor misdemeanor.
Police said no one was injured.
