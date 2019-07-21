The Bus Stop Bar & Grille said during this weekend’s power outage that affected thousands of customers throughout the state, someone broke into their business.
The owner said when a kitchen manager arrived Sunday morning, July 21 to check on the restaurant, they found it was vandalized.
The front door, some windows, liquor bottles, and doors were smashed or broken.
“It’s a very sad day for the Gruno family and our community,” the Birch Run restaurant wrote in a social media post.
The intruder also left the restaurant’s freezer door open, leaving the food inside to spoil.
When the intruder left, they took the cash drawer with them.
Despite the vandalism, the restaurant opened at 4 p.m. with crews making repairs to the windows and front door.
The restaurant said the intruder cut themselves during the incident and a blood sample was taken by police.
“If they are in the system already, we hope to find them and prosecute! Please share so our community is aware,” the restaurant wrote.
