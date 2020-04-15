Following an agreement with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, two related Rockford-area businesses have agreed to stop marketing and selling phony products they claimed would help protect people from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Frequency Apps Corp. and Biores Technologies Inc. signed an assurance of voluntary compliance (AVC) document and agreed not to market or sell the “Coronavirus Defender” patch.
Nessel said the AVC is a tool provided for in the Michigan Consumer Protection Act (MCPA) and allows disputes to be settled without litigation.
According to Nessel, the agreement was filed on Wednesday, April 15, in Ingham County Circuit Court.
Nessel said the companies contended they never sold any of the patches. However, Nessel said they are required under the agreement to pay the State $1,000 for its enforcement efforts by May 1, as well as $1,000 for any consumer who produces proof by Dec. 31 that they purchased one of the patches. She said half of that money will go to the consumer and the other half will go to the State.
Under the agreement, the companies will cease and desist in engaging in any unfair and deceptive business practices, including offering for sale any product purportedly for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.
“Deceitful business practices in any environment are unacceptable, but they carry a heavier stench of impropriety during a public health emergency like what Michigan is experiencing now,” Nessel said. “I’m proud of the work my Corporate Oversight Division has accomplished in bringing this matter to a close and stopping another bad actor from profiting on the fears of hardworking Michiganders.”
Following up on a consumer complaint, the Attorney General’s office in late March sent a cease and desist letter to Frequency Apps Corp. and Biores Technologies Inc.
Nessel said the businesses were marketing the Coronavirus Defender patch through emails and claimed the patch could help aid the immune system to defend itself against exposure to the virus, and help lessen the effect of the virus if you already have it.
The patch was priced at $49.99, but the companies stated that consumers could receive a 30-day supply of the patch for free when buying a 45-day supply of any patches the companies sell.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Attorney General’s office said they’ve received 3,582 price-gouging complaints as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15.
Residents can file a complaint online or by calling the Consumer Protection tip line, 877-765-8388 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
