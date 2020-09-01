The Midland Business Alliance and Three Rivers Corporation announced the Sanford-Gladwin rebuild investment designed to accelerate the reconstruction of several homes and businesses that were severely damaged by the historic flooding in May of 2020.
Officials said the project will be organized within the Midland Business Alliance and construction costs will be covered by grants from several foundations in the Midland area.
Three Rivers Corporation said it will be the construction manager for this collaborative venture.
“The Midland Business Alliance is delighted to work with Three Rivers Corporation, generous funders, and local leaders on this innovative approach to help rebuild communities stricken by the flood,” said President and CEO of the Midland Business Alliance Tony Stamas. “The process of recovering from this type of disaster is both long and complex. We are making this investment to hasten rebuilding where feasible while also providing the residents of Sanford and Gladwin with a vision for how their respective communities will emerge and be even stronger.”
Stamas outlined several additional aspects of the Sanford-Midland rebuild project:
- Two businesses in Sanford, Sanford Hardware, and the Red Oak Lounge, and one business on Wixom Lake, Stryker’s Lakeside Marina, will participate in the project. These businesses are historic/legacy mainstays in each community;
- Two homes in Sanford and one home in the Beaverton area will participate in the project;
- Community leaders in Sanford and Gladwin provided property recommendations for the project;
- Reconstruction efforts will involve structural work only – appliances, inventory, erosion control, payroll, and similar costs will not be included in any of the rebuilds;
- Funds provided for each rebuild will be in the form of a grant. Residential properties may receive up to $100,000 and commercial properties may receive up to $200,000;
- Investment in the project equals approximately $1 million;
- Initial contributors to the project include the Dow Company Foundation, Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation, and The Charles J. Strosacker Foundation. Additional organizations may participate as well.
“Three Rivers is pleased to participate in this fresh approach to jump-start the rebuilding of our community. We anticipate that work will begin in the Sanford area very soon, likely in a few days. Work will commence in the Gladwin area very quickly as well. The message of the project is loud and clear: we have grit and Gladwin and Midland counties will emerge stronger and better than ever,” said CEO of Three Rivers Corporation Jon Lynch.
The men hope that all involved in the rebuild project will be done by sometime in mid-December so that community can come together and celebrate the holiday.
