Ever wonder where those beautiful doves comes from when you’re at an event? Well most of them are coming from a coop in Saginaw Township.
“Nobody wanted to take over the business or even go for it, I said 'ah I’ll try it' and it’s been great since,” said Phyllis Stevens, the co-owner of White Dove Release.
Stevens is talking about her uncle’s business. He passed away nine years ago and she took it over.
But this is no ordinary family business. Stevens and her husband provide white doves for special occasions.
“Mostly funerals, they are a big thing now because of cremations, we do a lot of memorials,” Stevens said. “I’ll go right to the home where the family gathers and we celebrate together.”
Stevens says they get about three requests a week, but these are not really doves.
These are specially trained pigeons, trained to fly home to Saginaw Township from as far away as Detroit.
Doves have a little problem with navigation.
“When they’re young we put them in training boxes, we’ll drop the box and they fly across to the loft, where they were fed and born, and then across the yard and a mile, five miles, 10, 20,” Stevens said.
Stevens says most times the birds even beat her home.
Stevens has a passion for this business and says its rewarding to provide comfort for a family in grief.
“The people are so welcoming,” Stevens said. “This is such a nice closure for them.”
