The Great Harvest Bread Company in Grand Blanc is trying to help alleviate some of the stress with the federal government shutdown.
In a post on their Facebook page, the business said that at its Grand Blanc location they have created a “shut down shelf”.
The post says “While we are going through this nonsense…We wanted to try and make it a little easier on those who are being affected the most!”
If you are a government employee who is not receiving a paycheck during the shutdown, the business said to ask, and get a free loaf of bread.
It’s while quantities last, and only at that location.
