Monday, July 13 was the first day of the mask mandate in Michigan.
“It’s super easy to do. No problem at all,” said Christine Klein, customer.
Klein said it’s simple – if you want to go in public, wear a mask.
“All of our customers have been great. Everyone has come in with a mask. We haven’t had to ask anyone to put a mask on. We have outdoor seating at this time. So we’re serving people right at the door,” said Dawn Goodrow Hillier, owner of Dawn of a New Day in Saginaw.
Hillier said although everyone has been complying and wearing masks, it hasn’t been easy for her or her staff to work while wearing masks.
She said she is thankful for all essential workers and businesses who are taking the health and safety of others seriously.
“I think it’s important to say that essential workers are doing this for you know, our general population and it’s not easy. Especially for workers in the kitchen. You know, you’re standing behind a mask all day. It’s hot and people are making that sacrifice,” Hillier said.
As for Klein, she said she is a teacher. So wearing a mask to protect herself and others is at the forefront.
“I’m a teacher right. So please wear a mask so we can get kids back in school and be supportive of others,” Klein said.
It is unclear how long the executive order requiring masks will last. A willful violation of the order is a misdemeanor and a possible $500 fine.
