Two business expansion projects are expected to create 424 new jobs and generate a total private investment of $23 million in the Flint area.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the projects with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) on Oct. 12.
“These investments will create hundreds of promising jobs for Genesee County residents as we continue to grow Michigan’s economy and build strategic industries across the state,” Whitmer said. "Today's business expansions are helping us stay laser-focused on creating good jobs, growing our economy, and continuing to lead in key industries like manufacturing and supply chain logistics.”
“The decisions by NorthGate and DAG to expand in Michigan highlight the strength of our state’s talented workforce and demonstrate our commitment to long-term economic growth in our state,” said Quentin L. Messer Jr., CEO of MEDC and president and chair of the MSF Board. “These projects reflect our commitment to taking a holistic, people-first approach to economic development while securing Michigan’s leadership in the industries that will drive our economy into the future.”
Security Packaging Inc., North Gate, was founded in 1984 in Flint and provides supply chain management and packaging solutions, including inventory, logistics, order fulfillment, scheduling, and transportation management services. The company was recently awarded a multi-year contract with a major OEM to provide packaging services and fulfillment of auto service parts.
North Gate plans to expand into an existing facility in Burton to accommodate the additional business. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of more than $13 million and bring 374 jobs to the area. It’s supported by a $1 million performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program.
DAG Technology Inc., a subsidiary of DAG LTD LLC, is a global leader in decorative wheel trim supplying to automotive OEMs. The company has 25 employees at its headquarters facility in Sterling Heights.
DAG is planning to onshore its component manufacturing from facilities in southern China. A new manufacturing facility will be established at a former Tier-1 supplier facility in Grand Blanc Township, which will focus on assembly, paint and injection molding.
This project is expected to generate a total investment of $10.06 million and create up to 50 jobs. The Michigan Business Development Program awarded a $300,000 performance-based grant to the project.
“The DAG team is proud to bring manufacturing to Grand Blanc, Michigan! We are excited to announce the opening of our new facility which will create local opportunities in the area and bolster long term relationships with our OEM Automotive customers,” DAG Vice President James Hadel said.
The Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance will help the companies in finding candidates for the newly created positions. Those interested in working with DAG Technology should contact Lindsay Rivenburgh at lindsay@sales-mail.com. Applicants can also visit North Gate’s website for the new openings.
