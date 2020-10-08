At the corner of Dreams Boulevard and Success Street is much more than you can imagine.
“We created R1se: Education and Recreation,” said before and after school program found/CEO and teacher, Trevor Szafranski. “Felt like I was mean to do something bigger, something more.”
R1se was always meant to help students with school. Szafranski hopes to give families their nights together back. And the mission means even more now, given changes in school curriculums.
“If a student is learning virtually, we can work with those students. If they are on-and-off again schedule, one day on, one day off, we can accommodate that, too.”
That means homework, projects, testing and online classes are taken care of.
And when students hit their goals,” We reward our students with our really wild recreation spaces. We kind of compare it to Google offices for kids.”
A game room, move theater, video games, art, and more. And kids get to engage with each other at a social distance.
“What’s nice is they are still seeing other kids, getting a taste of some normalcy, but they’re doing so in a safe and healthy environment.”
R1se, rising to the occasion. Szafranski says he wants to help students get the education they deserve, especially this year.
“Make sure we bridge that gap, so that these kids are thriving and it’s not a set-back they’ll feel years from now.”
R1se is taking all the precautions this year as well. That includes temperature checks at the door and only students signed up are allowed in. Students must also wear masks and social distance.
To check them out, click here.
