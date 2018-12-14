Nearly one and a half years after devastating floods washed out a number of roads in Mid-Michigan, one in Isabella County has finally been repaired.
The same can’t be said for a nearby business.
Business has been booming since Wise Road reopened, but it may not be enough to keep the doors open.
“I need to have a little bit more time and a little bit more patience with everybody with the financial end of it and get us on our feet here,” said Mark Huggard, owner of Huggy Bear’s General Store at the intersection of M-20 and Wise Road.
The road sat in disrepair for months and fewer cars meant fewer dollars.
Now that the road is reopened Huggard said revenue is up 30 percent and climbing.
Despite booming business, Huggard said the bank he has been working with is threatening to pull much needed funds away.
“I had some vendors in here yesterday that weren’t real happy with some things that were happening on their accounts with me. And I had never had that before,” Huggard said.
He said he talks with the bank every day.
“They figured they had done enough to do their part and maybe more than they normally do with most situations and most new start-up businesses. But this wasn’t a normal situation,” Huggard said.
He said he almost didn’t make it to this week.
“It was a tough game there just a week ago. It wasn’t good,” Huggard said.
He is adamant a little more time will go a long way in keeping his small business open for years to come.
“It would be great for another few weeks at least. You know, that’s really all I feel I need,” he said.
