Michigan business leaders are pressuring the Republican-led Legislature to commit to spending between $2 billion and $2.5 billion more annually to maintain the roads.
The Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Business Leaders for Michigan and other groups renewed their push Tuesday, as the Senate returned to session for the first time in two months. The business lobby agrees with Democratic Gov.
Gretchen Whitmer's call for additional road spending, and says the money can't be generated without "substantial new revenue."
She has proposed a 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase. Republican lawmakers have rejected it and are considering potential alternatives as the deadline approaches for passing a budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
Senators met privately to discuss the roads and budget Tuesday. The House will return to session next week.
