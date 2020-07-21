Four Thumb area bars and restaurants received a letter and call from the Huron County Health Department informing them that their businesses were exposure sites for COVID-19.
The four businesses listed as exposure sites are:
- Ubly Pub in Ubly
- Farmers Tavern in Ruth
- Smalley's Bar & Grill in Harbor Beach
- The Gathering Place in Bad Axe
“What happened is that there was a party bus that evening. They were hitting up multiple locations, and I guess they were one of our last stops. And they wanted us to know that there were multiple people on the bus that tested positive for COVID,” said Travis Chinoski, owner of The Gathering Place.
Chinoski said they weren’t calling to shut the business down. He said it was a courtesy call to let the business know to inform the staff and customers.
Chinoski said he quickly turned to social media and put out the statement.
“We put out a Facebook message that stated when exactly it was. It was July 11th after midnight for less than an hour approximately. So, the people are aware of what time it happened,” Chinoski said.
Chinoski said he also sent a copy of the letter to each of his employees. He also encouraged them to get tested.
“Told them what was happening. Told them that I am proud of them because I think we have been safe. And luckily this was 10 days ago and none of us are sick. And like I said, we have been doing our best to stay safe,” Chinoski said.
Chinoski said the event took place before the governor’s order to wear masks took effect.
“I think a lot of people do not want to be told what to do and I get it. But if this is what we are told to do, and it keeps us safe, I think it is the right thing. Almost everyone is wearing them now, and if they are not wearing them, we will tell them they must wear one and we will hand them one at the door if they need one. So, I think we are handling it correctly,” Chinoski said.
To read the Facebook statement, click here.
