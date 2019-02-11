Buckets of water pour from the ceiling at Sawyer Jewelers in Fenton.
If you’re a business owner, it’s not something you want to see.
But it’s a reality for Chip Beltinck, owner.
“The suppression system froze on the third floor. From there, obviously gravity took over,” Beltinck said.
Beltinck believes pipes from a fire suppression system on the third floor are the culprit in this flood.
It wouldn’t be the first time the building has been riddled with water problems.
“We had our first issue in 2015 and it has not been resolved,” Beltinck said.
Beltinck claims a faulty suppression system is what keeps causing this devastation.
The recent flood ruined two condos and damaged part of a salon next door.
In the past, water damaged two restaurants next door.
Beltinck wants anwers.
“If I’m number four, why hasn’t it been fixed by now,” he said.
Fenton City Manager Lynn Markland said they are looking into things.
“Obviously there’s some kind of issue going on there and we want to see if there’s something we can do to solve the problem,” Markland said.
TV5 reached out to the building owner, but they were not available for comment.
The fire suppression system at the time was inspected and approved by the state.
Beltinck said no one seems to want to fix the issue, even almost four years later.
“In any business you’re going to find fault or issues, but let’s get them taken care of,” Beltinck said.
Sawyer Jewelers said they plan to reopen in the next couple of weeks and they encourage people to check out their Facebook page as to when that might be.
