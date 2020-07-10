“We’ve been requiring masks since the get-go, so it’s not a very large change for us or our customers,” said Fred Bauer who owns Bicycle Village in Kochville Township.
Bauer supports a new executive order signed by Gov. Whitmer requiring businesses to deny entry to those not wearing a mask. Bauer has had the mantra “No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service” and he says 99% of his customers comply.
“We’ve mentioned to them that we’ll still take care of you, but we will serve you outside of building,” said Bauer when asked about the 1% that do not comply.
TV5 also spoke with shoppers in the Saginaw Township area to see what they said about the governor’s actions.
“Thank god for Gretchen because I think she’s kept out state in terrific shape comparatively and she’s doing a great job and I support her one hundred percent,” said one shopper.
“I really think a lot of this is personal choice,” another shopper said. “There are some people with the health condition that can’t wear them.”
“I think everybody has to try to be safe right now and keep everybody else safe,” said another shopper.
“I’ve been in two stores already this morning and they wear a mask going in the store and as soon as they’re in the store, they take it off,” said another shopper.
Whitmer’s order takes effect Monday.
Businesses that don’t comply run the risk of losing their license.
Bauer says he understands people have different opinions about masks, but as far as he is concerned, they’re here to stay.
“I think until there’s a vaccine found, we’re going to have to be mindful of the situation and play by the rules,” said Bauer.
