Business owner organizes Small Business Expo at SVRC Marketplace

A local business organized the Small Business Expo at the SVRC Marketplace in hopes to keep money in the community.
“67 cents of every dollar spent when you shop small goes back into our communities,” said organizer Audreanna Thompson.
Thompson said it’s important to shop small, not just for business owners, but for the entire community as well.
“It helps to pay for different things through our school systems. It helps our kids be able to do different things locally in the community,” Thompson said.
Thompson said that’s why she organized the Small Business Expo at the SVRC Marketplace in Saginaw.
Vendors of all types were set up on the second floor, while the business on the main floor and basement also welcomed shoppers.
“We hope that people will come in today, of course, shop. Of course, get the information of the local vendors so that was you can continue to shop with them even though you may not know what you want to buy today. You’ll have their information so that way you can think about what you want to gift later on,” Thompson said.
Thompson is a small business owner herself, she works with two businesses inside the SVRC Marketplace. She said it’s a great hub of people who truly care, making the holiday season very meaningful.
“Everyone is supportive of it, so it’s really, really important that we give back to our community and we partner together,” Thompson said.
The SVRC Marketplace is open year-round and now has new winter holiday hours. They are open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
