A Sanford Hardware Store affected by the historic flooding in May was demolished on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Dennis Sain, one of the owners, told TV5 that they plan to rebuild.
“Kind of mixed feeling, you know we don’t like seeing our store torn down,” Sain said.
The sound of change can be heard in the heart of Sanford.
The hardware store being demolished marks another step in the village’s road to recovery.
“It’s been a good store for us for twenty years, but it was time. It was damaged too much during the flood,” Sain said.
Christ Moultrup, the director of business development for Three Rivers Corporation, said the demolition is part of the Sanford-Gladwin rebuild project.
Moultrup said the Sanford-Gladwin rebuild project is a partnership between the Midland Business Alliance and Three Rivers Corporation with funding from local area foundations and businesses.
“We are rebuilding two businesses in downtown Sanford as well as two residences. And one business in Beaverton and one residence in Beaverton,” Moultrup said.
Moultrup said the projects in the area will take place simultaneously.
He hopes this will serve as a platform for future investments in the community.
Dolores Porte, president of The Village of Sanford, said she feels the same way.
“Helps show that the whole community is behind rebuilding Sanford and not just Sanford, but all of our partners in Midland County and surrounding areas,” Prote said.
Sain said he plans to rebuild in Sanford. His goal is to reopen the store by Christmas.
“Lots of customers and friends helped us clean up this mess and we decided right then this is where we wanted to be,” Sain said.
