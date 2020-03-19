With the coronavirus outbreak, several restaurants are struggling to make a profit.
But one local sign company is hoping to keep those restaurants grounded in the community.
“Some of the restaurants, even though they don’t have sit-down seating, they still have takeout service or drive-thru service,” said Daniel Crannie, president of Signs By Crannie.
Crannie knew he had to do something when he heard all restaurants and bars across Michigan had to close their dine-in services due to the coronavirus outbreak.
His company is a full-service custom sign manufacturer.
So they designed hundreds of open drive-thru and takeout signs for any and all local restaurants who would like one, free of charge.
“If they don’t survive, I don’t survive. So you know, we need to do what we can to help each other,” Crannie said.
With more than 30 years in the sign industry, Crannie said he felt the need to support his fellow businesses in Mid-Michigan.
As a former restaurant owner himself, he realizes this will be a difficult period for several diners.
“I know what it’s like to struggle, and tough times require us to do things differently,” Crannie said.
