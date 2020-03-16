As the week begins with schools closed and parents working from home, several businesses are now shifting the way they operate.
Michigan has 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with at least 30 tests still pending.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced new restrictions on business across the state starting Monday, March 16 at 3 p.m. Whitmer signed an executive order temporarily closing theaters, bars, and casinos. The order limits restaurants to carry-out and deliveries only.
Cafés, coffee houses, distilleries, clubs, theaters, performance venues, gyms, recreation centers, sports facilities, dance studios, and spas across the state will close its doors temporarily.
TV5 spoke with business in people in the area to find out how this new executive order will affect them.
“I like the hamburgers here. They got good hamburgers,” said John Klosowski.
Klosowski likes to sit down and have a good meal at Gatsby in Bay City. For now, the only way he’ll be able to enjoy his hamburger will be to get it to go.
Businesses will only be able to offer out carry out, drive through, and delivery to its customers.
“I don’t know if it’s right or not. But it’s going to help people out I guess,” Klosowski said.
The owner of Gatsby’s told TV5 he’s worried about his staff.
“I’m devastated. Not so much for me but for my employees. Because most of these employees live week to week, check to check, and it’s going to be extremely difficult for them,” said Owner Rick Revette.
Revette said he’s already had to layoff some employees. He plans to offer carry outs to keep some people working.
Whitmer’s actions come on the heels on the cancellation of Bay City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Road Race. A painful hit for Revette’s bottom line.
“Sales are down probably fifty percent on a normal St. Patrick’s Day due to the parade being canceled and now St. Patrick’s Day which is another huge day, I’m going to lose all of that. I’ve got a ton of green beer that’s all going to go to waste,” Revette said.
Whitmer said these restrictions will be in place until at least March 30th. For his part, Klosowski hopes we’ll be in a better place than we are now.
“Well, I hope they find a cure for it and everything gets back to normal. It ain’t funny no more you know,” Klosowski said.
Governor Whitmer also ordered unemployment benefits to be extended from 20 weeks to 26. Whitmer is also temporarily expanding eligibility to cover workers with an unanticipated family care responsibilities like school closures or sick family members.
