“I really applaud the governor for her courage in standing up to protect our children. For the life of me, I don’t understand why having bubblegum e-cigarettes would be allowed anywhere. It’s not a mystery who they’re targeting to,” U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow said.
Praise is pouring in as Michigan becomes the first state across the country to ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarette products in a bold move to curb the underage vaping epidemic.
The ban was issued on Wednesday, Sept. 4. It covers both online and in-store sales of all e-cigarette flavors. Traditional tobacco is the exception.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the goal is to get flavors like “Fruit Loops, Fanta, and Nilla Wafers” out of the hands of kids.
But not everyone is behind the ban.
“The people who are with us, our customers, I tell you what, they’re panicking right now. They’re panicking because they say if we go under they’re going to light up again,” said Cary Lee, founder of a Clean Cigarette.
Lee’s e-cigarette business has 20 locations statewide. He said his bottom line is in peril thanks to Whitmer’s actions.
The ban kicks in 30 days from Sept. 4.
In a statement Whitmer said, “As governor, my number one priority is keeping our kids safe. And right now, companies selling vaping products are using candy flavors to hook children on nicotine and misleading claims to promote the belief that these products are safe. That ends today.”
For his part, Lee supports most of the ban with the exception of menthol flavors.
“The people that smoke menthol will go back to burning tobacco. We need it. We have to have it,” Lee said.
Meanwhile, customers are concerned about the ban.
“It’s going to be a big switch. It’s actually going to be kind of difficult for me,” said Gilbert Elizalde, customer. “It’s going to have an impact on a lot of people.”
The initial ban will last six months. Whitmer could decide to renew the ban after that.
Lee said his business won’t survive if he can’t sell flavored e-cigarettes. He is hoping Whitmer will reconsider her decision.
“The governor gets rid of this big publicity deal and gets to real earth. We have to have menthol,” Lee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.