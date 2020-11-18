“I felt sad, sad and stressed to tell you the truth,” said Valerie’s owner Juilana Stricker.
News of the state’s emergency order banning dine-in services beginning on Nov. 18 hit Stricker hard.
“We are planning to still stay open just like before, for as long as we can.”
For the next three weeks, she plans to offer carry-out and delivery from their downtown Saginaw restaurant for customers who want to show their support during this difficult time. But it doesn’t compare to the money coming in when guests were able to dine in.
“For example. Today we had a good-sized takeout order this morning with the hospital, but that’s been it all day long.”
Understanding the blow for businesses like Valerie’s, the Small Business Administration of Michigan announced a $3 million grant to help them winterize and continue to operate.
“When we say weatherize, things like temporary structures, think tents and igloos.”
Along with portable heaters, temporary lighting and outside furniture. The application for the grant opened on Wednesday, and businesses didn’t hesitate.
“We turned it on at noon. Right now, we’re sitting at nearly 2,000 applications,” said Scott Lyon with the Small Business Association of Michigan.
One of those applicants was Juliana Stricker. She says the grant would be a big help and gives her hope.
“If Valerie’s is able to be awarded that funding, we could have patio dining how it was in the summer, but with winterization elements.”
The Small Business Administration of Michigan says it had been working on the grant since October. It’s first come, first served.
