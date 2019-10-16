With the tentative deal now being reached between the UAW and General Motors, local business owners are hoping to get back on their feet.
“We’re doing a little better than what we were, but it’s still a long ways from where we were,” said Randy Hill, owner of Union Station Sports Bar and Grill.
Hill said he’s seen better days at his business. He said his restaurant, which is only a few blocks from Nexteer Automotive Plant, took a financial hit after the UAW strike against GM led to layoffs at Nexteer.
He said a majority of his customer base is both Nexteer workers and union members at UAW local 699.
“They’re not coming in at all because pretty much a lot of them from second shift has just kind of stopped, so we’re getting the people that get out at 10:25. We’re not getting that traffic,” Hill said.
Hill said he’s glad to finally see a tentative agreement is being reached between the two entities and hopes it’s a sign of better things to come.
He believes it will take time before the economic impact of the strike is fixed.
“It’s going to take a little while even when they get back to work to recover and then start spending money in the community,” Hill said.
