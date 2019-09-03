When coming into Caseville, tourism is a big draw to the area. However, if you have a lot of people you may need some good places to eat.
The smell of smoked fish is a sign of a good meal at Bay Port Fish Company which is one of the area’s oldest businesses, opening in 1895.
“And we’re one of the last remaining commercial fisheries, state-licensed in Michigan,” said owner Lakon Williams.
For 41-year, Williams and her family have owned the building along the Saginaw Bay. She spends a lot of her time running the Bay Port Fish Company and said each summer customers both new and old continue to pour in for a taste of their smoked fish.
“They love our smoked fish, especially our smoked whitefish. Whitefish we catch out there in Lake Huron in about 130 feet of water. We bring it in here, we hand filet it, then we brine it and we smoke it ourselves. So, it’s all local product,” Williams said.
Speaking of local, if you’re looking for a place to get a drink, Caseville also has that covered.
“We carry our own beers, brewed in house, brewed in the basement right here,” said Nick Bowlby, owner of Thumb Brewery.
Bowlby brews up to 40 different flavors of beer throughout the year. He said this time of year is always best because of their brewing schedule.
“So, we’re actually a seasonal brewery, so we shut down about the end of November and we open up Memorial Day. So, we’re pretty much based on tourism here at the Thumb Brewery,” Bowlby said.
The same goes for other businesses like Bay Port Fish Company, who say the summer incoming tourists provide a huge bump in business.
Tourism is very important to businesses there and owners feel that’s what makes the city so special.
