Many business owners, like Jennifer Kime, are struggling to enforce mask-wearing in their stores.
It has gotten to the point where she has given up on trying to get people to wear masks.
“The employees that are here, for one, they don’t make up the rules. It’s not their law. They’re just trying to keep themselves and their families safe,” Kime said.
Kime owns and operates the Dollar Dazes in Mid-Michigan.
Some of her employees have been sworn at and intimidated when they try to confront people not wearing masks in the store, according to Kime.
Unmasked people sometimes cause other shoppers to worry.
“I wear a mask to protect you, and you wear a mask to protect me. When people don’t wear a mask, I feel like they don’t care if I live or die. And that’s wrong,” said Jean Thompson, shopper.
The recent ruling against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders only adds to the confusion.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have issued emergency rules, but they are not widely understood.
Kime’s concern goes beyond her customers. She doesn’t know how to protect her own employees.
“Who has the rights here? Is it my employees to keep themselves right or the person to shop without a mask? Whose rights are being violated? Because I feel it’s our rights being violated,” Kime said.
Since she can’t afford to put someone at the door to enforce the rules, she hopes a sign will do the trick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.