A local business paid off lunch account deficits for an entire school.
"it feels fantastic," Chad Grohl said.
Gohl works for Town and Country Group. Today they stopped by Bullock Creek Elementary School to present a $5,000 check. Enough money to clear up all the student lunch debt.
"It's our ‘Love Our Schools’ campaign with five different districts throughout the state,” Grohl said. “So, as many kids as we can help the better."
And school officials say they are glad to get the help.
"We want the students to eat,” Bullock Creek Superintendent Shawn Hale said. “So, we always provide the meal to the student so that they have a lunch every day and make sure that they have that opportunity to eat. But sometimes they just cannot keep up with the lunch balance. And so, this is going to be able to help those families and we appreciate town and country for that."
Hale says this money will help balance the district's food service account. It's essentially $5,000 the district doesn't have to eat.
"At some point we have to make a decision to just clear out the account for them and the district has to take care of that cost," Hale said.
There will be another check presentation in Ithaca next week.
In all, students in five districts across the state won't have to worry about a lunch balance thanks to Town and Country Group.
"I'm thankful that my company is able to do this and willing to do this," Grohl said.
