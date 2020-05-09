Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she reopened manufacturing including the big three automakers – Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler at the beginning of next week.
“Even though it would be unreasonable to put a number on it, and I don’t trust any of the numbers I’ve heard, we all know it’s big,” said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.
Gordon says closing down the auto industry cost the economy big time, but reopening auto plants is going to raise some concern.
“There’s a lot more danger if COVID restarts in the factories and the workers spread it amongst themselves,” said Gordon “On the other hand, at some point we do have to try to restart the economy and try to get the money circulating, try to get people back to work because it’s not just the auto workers, it’s the people who work in the restaurants who feed the auto workers, the people who work in clothing stores that clothe the auto workers. At some point, we need to reopen, but the tricky thing to know is when we’re at that point.”
But even with the positive of jump-starting the economy, Gordon says you can’t completely undue what’s already been lost.
“Reopening cannot recover the past and it’s interesting to think about whether it’s too early to reopen because you’ve got to sell the cars, making the cars and adding them to the piles of cars sitting around in parking lots won’t do a lot of good,” said Gordon.
Gordon says the ripple effects of reopening the auto industry may not be felt right away, but it will be making a big different for Michigan.
“It’s gigantic, the auto industry is about three percent of the entire U.S. economy so it’s big when it’s closed and it will be big when it reopens,” said Gordon.
