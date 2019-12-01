Business sees uptick in winter-related sales due to weather

Businesses in Mid-Michigan are seeing an uptick in winter-related sales due to the unpredictable weather coming our way.
“The owners here have been doing this for quite some time and they were very prepared,” said Wohlfeil’s salesman Dave Ryan.
Ryan said salt, snow shovels, and generators are some of the items that have been selling like crazy.
“It’s been very busy,” Ryan said. “People were aware the snow was coming, and they have sure been paying us a visit to prepare for that.”
Ryan said this is the typical time of year when people start to prepare for a Michigan winter.
“Mainly the snow-blowers out front here, we have over 50 models of snow blowers here on the floor. Generators have been selling but also in our hardware we’ve had our salt and snow shovels going out the door. And our service department has been very busy also,” Ryan said.
Ryan said most people get their supplies ahead of the big storms. He said people might have already stocked their homes when Mid-Michigan was hit with a winter storm in November.
“Right now it’s more on time, but of course we’ve already had one occurrence out here. So it’s been an early year all the way around,” Ryan said.
The weather in Pure Michigan can be a little unpredictable, Ryan said they are prepared.
“If you don’t like the weather now, wait five minutes. But we’re prepared for all types,” Ryan said.
The TV5 First Warn Five weather team will keep you updated with the most accurate weather conditions to keep Mid-Michigan residents up-to-date.
