A local business owner says his business is suffering due to the ban on deer baiting.
“My business will be down fifty percent if not more,” said Anthony Benkert, owner of Benkert Farms.
Benkert Farms is a deer feed wholesaler. Benkert said the deer baiting ban has kept would-be customers driving by, instead of stopping in.
“There’s not going to be the general public coming out here anymore to but any deer feed. And in turn, it’s going to hurt other aspects of our business,” Benkert said.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the ban was put in place to control chronic wasting disease in deer.
It’s fatal to deer and can be transmitted.
The DNR said the art of baiting concentrates deer artificially and increases the risk for transmission.
Benkert believes this is nothing more than government overreach.
It’s not necessary to ban a multimillion-dollar business for the state’s economy for less than one half of one percent of positive tested deer,” Benkert said.
Benkert said the actions of state leaders, combined with this year’s weather, has created a huge impact on his business.
“Dealing with an extremely wet spring, the crops didn’t get planted. So there’s not much income that’s going to come from the fields. Relying on what I can make in deer feed to survive another year,” Benkert said.
Benkert has been in business for more than 25-years. Despite the challenges presented to him this year, he plans to stay in business for a long time.
“Oh, I’m a survivor. We will always survive. You know persevere, but it’s going to be a difficult year,” Benkert said.
