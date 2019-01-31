Dozens of large businesses were impacted Thursday by Consumers Energy’s request to reduce energy usage.
Hemlock Semi-Conductor dramatically cut its natural gas usage at its plant.
Shifts were canceled at General Motors’ Mid-Michigan facilities, including the Flint Engine Operations, Flint Assembly, Bay City facility, and Saginaw Metal Castings Operations.
Operations will resume Thursday night with third shift reporting to those facilities.
Ford and Fiat Chrysler also limited operations on Thursday.
“It’s certainly taken its toll on our associates and our facilities,” said Andy Sajdak, senior facilities manager at Morley.
Morley was one of several businesses asked by Consumers Energy to reduce its natural gas usage.
The request came after a fire at Consumers’ largest compressor station Wednesday. It nearly causes a system-wide failure.
Sajdak said Morley is doing its part by turning down thermostats and shutting off lights across its facility.
“We’ve been able to effectively bring down our consumption by about 30 to 40 percent,” Sajdak said.
It’s not just large companies joining the effort. Local dealerships and other small businesses have had to make cuts to their services.
“Just the whole process slows down,” said Mike Wenglikowski, general manager at Garber Chevrolet in Saginaw.
Wenglikowski said they are using other methods to keep everyone warm.
“We’re lucky we have some recycled oil furnaces in the back. So the guys can stay warm in the back. And we’ve done what we can in the front of the house where the people and our guests are,” he said.
However, both Wenglikowski and Sajdak are looking forward to restoring operations fully.
“I would anticipate the next day or two. It looks like come the weekend we might be able to release some of those restrictions put in place,” Sajdak said.
