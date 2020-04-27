Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s extended order, masks or face coverings are now required in any enclosed public space – both by customers that are visiting and employees who work there.
“It’s going to be safer for everybody if we follow her instructions at the moment,” said Jason Bostwick, store manager at Jack’s Fruit and Meat Market in Saginaw Township.
In compliance with Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order, the business wants everyone who shops and works there to wear a mask.
“We’re suggesting or trying to get our customers all to wear the masks when they come in the store. If we see somebody without one, we politely ask them to put one on or cover their face in some way or another,” Bostwick said.
Many of the customers who were inside the store on Monday, April 27, were wearing masks. Others were not.
“I am not required at this point to wear one where I work. And I’m on my lunch hour and I practice social distancing,” said Kim Egeler, shopper.
That’s why Egeler said she didn’t wear a mask.
Other people TV5 spoke to said they are not able to tolerate wearing a mask on their face.
Egeler also said she did not see the message at the front door imploring people to wear masks.
“If I see that sign, I definitely will make sure to have one on,” Egeler said.
“Putting on a mask is pretty darn easy,” said Curt Dalton, shopper.
Dalton said he wants everyone who can wear a mask to put one on.
“Go to some place that doesn’t require it, I guess. It’s putting other people’s lives at risk,” Dalton said.
The governor’s office said no one will be subject to a criminal penalty for going without a mask.
As for Bostwick, he hopes Michigan residents will be motivated to do the right thing.
“If everybody follows the order, this thing will get done quicker. So it’s good,” Bostwick said.
Jack’s said it will have masks for sale for customers who need one.
