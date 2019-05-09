The annual Midland Invitational Soccer Tournament kicks off on Friday.
Thousands of players and their families will be making their way to Midland to compete.
“During these large soccer tourneys, we always get a lot of people, a lot of different teams from all around the state. They like to stop here and try the homemade ice cream,” said Andrew Pirie, manager at the Great Lakes Ice Cream Company.
Pirie said he expects a full house from Friday through Sunday.
“We always end up having to staff extra people because of these sorts of tourneys. This one, tennis tourney, there’s a lot of different things in Midland that are attracting people to little businesses like ours,” Pirie said.
He said people love to grab ice cream after a game out in the warm spring weather, and Pirie’s staff is ready to serve up their specialties.
Some of the 10,000 people coming to Midland this weekend will need a place to stay. Employees at the Springfield Suites in town said they are pretty booked up.
The tournament starts on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and runs through Sunday afternoon.
