With one of the biggest holiday celebrations in Mid-Michigan cancelled, residents in local communities still honored St. Patrick's Day with green beer and Irish heritage.
"We live in East Lansing, but we came back to Bay City, strictly for St. Patrick's Day," said Kim Coonan, owner of Coonan's Irish Hub.
Bay City residents were bummed about the cancellation of this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade and Races all due to concerns about the coronavirus.
It's not just affecting people's moods, but also their businesses.
"The day before the parade is our biggest day of the year, every year," said Coonan. "And it was down forty percent."
Connan said their profits took a big hit without this year's festivities, but he did give people the change to celebrate at his restaurant.
"If it comes down that they're going to close things down, we'll close down," said Coonan. "But we think that the Sunday before St. Paddy's Day is not just the parade, but almost like the rite of spring."
Many in the community felt the same.The parade was cancelled, but Coonan's really stepped up and brought it up.
"We didn't know how it was going to be, being that there was no race which has six to seven thousand runners, or the parade," said Coonan. "We're very fortunate to have met a lot of great people and if it's fun it's not work."
