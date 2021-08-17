Back to the Bricks returns to mid-Michigan after the pandemic cancelled the annual event last year.
The six-day extravaganza features fun filled events through Saturday showcasing classic cars, hot rods, custom motorcycles and much more.
Businesses in the area are looking forward to welcoming the massive crowds coming into the vehicle city after struggling their way through the pandemic.
"This is a big bounce back weekend for us, said Tyler Hardisty, the executive chef at Churchill's.
It's a crucial week for Flint restaurants and makes up a large portion of their yearly revenue
“Back to the Bricks is huge for us. It's one of our 'big three' as we call them. Back to the bricks, the crim, and then bikes on the bricks,” Hardisty said.
Hardisty said the event week's one year hiatus took a toll on Flint businesses and restaurants.
“It hurt, for sure. Stack that on top of the pandemic that was going on and we missed out on a lot of revenue last year with the events not happening,” Hardisty said.
The recent hardships in the service industry make this week more important for employees, like Thomas Wade, a bartender.
“It's definitely a lucrative weekend for a lot of us down here,” Wade said.
Wade said it's a big boost in revenue that lasts far beyond just this week.
“A lot of people that aren't that far away, maybe just ten, 15, 20 minutes away, who would never think to have a night on the town in downtown Flint, if we get them down here and show them that they can have a really nice time, we get them coming back year-round,” Wade said.
An influx of business is a good thing, but many restaurants are still battling staffing shortages. Churchill's is no different.
“It’s been hard to get people. We've had a lot of people apply or even schedule interviews and not show up. So that's put extra weight on the loyal staff members that we do have,” Hardisty said.
Even with these challenges, Hardisty said they're ready for the business Back to the Bricks is sure to bring them.
“As long as I'm the captain of the ship, we're not going to sink the boat,” Hardisty said.
