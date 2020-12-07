The state of Michigan extended the epidemic order by 12 days on Monday, Dec. 7.
That means 12 more days of temporarily closing movie theaters, bowling alleys, and indoor dining.
It’s not what Andreas Fuchs, owner of the Vassar Theatre, was hoping for.
“Movie theaters across the world, not just in Vassar here, but really across the world, have proven to safely operate during these difficult times,” Fuchs said.
But hospitals and doctors are focusing on the progress that’s been made.
“The number of positive cases that we’re admitting to the hospital have stabilized somewhat here in the last several days. And what that’s done is it’s given us, it’s given our staff, it’s given us a chance to take a breath,” said Dr. Michael Sullivan, with Covenant Healthcare.
Fuchs felt the restrictions were blanketed down and hopes theaters can reopen at limited capacity.
“We’re also going to continue working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on what we can do to reopen. Hopefully, there will be a more nuanced approach,” Fuchs said.
Still, Covenant’s numbers don’t lie. According to Sullivan, the Covenant hospital in Saginaw had more patients than beds a month ago.
Now, it is open to transfers and has ICU space.
“It put a stress on our system. We had a staffing crisis for sure. Just finding people to take care of these people. As you can imagine, our staff was affected by this just as much as anyone else in the community,” Sullivan said.
Fuchs and the Vassar will continue to sell popcorn and candy to go and hope for relief as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, Covenant and other hospitals urge the public to continue following the orders.
