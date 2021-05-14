Businesses looking forward to indoor mask mandate being lifted for vaccinated residents

As more businesses announce new policies on vaccinations and masks, some owners are grateful not to have to police their customers anymore.
“If anyone comes into our business without a mask, we’ll either assume that they have a medical condition that’s preventing them from wearing one, or we will assume they’re vaccinated,” said Dustin Hartz, owner of Midland Street Books and the Art Department.
Hartz said he’s glad he doesn’t have to police masks anymore.
“You never know why someone isn’t wearing one or their reasons why, so it’s nice not to be put in that position anymore,” Hartz said.
Becky Reed, who owns the Clientele Hair Salon, said she’s not ready to completely ditch the masks yet.
“If I have a client that’s uncomfortable, and one that’s not, we’re gonna go with the one that’s not comfortable and respect what they want,” Reed said.
For her, that means having all customers enter the building masked.
“Our cubicles are 6 to 7 feet apart, so I have told the girls working that the clients can sit in the chair, once they’re facing the mirror, they can take the mask off if they’ve had their vaccines,” Reed said.
Kerice Basmadjiam, Bay City Commissioner of the 7th Ward, got her vaccine.
“I’m ready to get rid of the mask,” Basmadjiam said. “Ready to put some lipstick on.”
At the same time, she said she’ll respect what each business wants, even if it means masking up while vaccinated.
“It’s like a habit now there’s some in my purse, in my bag, in my car, and if they still want me to wear a mask, that’s absolutely fine,” Basmadjiam said.
