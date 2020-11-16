The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is enacting new COVID-19 restrictions.
Theaters have to shut down completely just a month after they were given the green light to reopen.
Andreas Fuchs says the virus, not the restrictions, is the villain.
“There’s a lot of bad guys in movies. A lot of them are monsters and aliens and viruses. So, we look at this COVID-19 as exactly that,” Fuchs says.
He owns Vassar Theatre with his wife and they’re rolling with the punches.
The new restrictions put into place also prohibit indoor dining at restaurants and bars.
“It’s tough news. We want to get back to normal, whatever that is,” said Dawn Goodrow-Hillier, who owns Dawn of a New Day Coffee Shop. “We’re just doing what we have to do to settle this pandemic and get people back inside.”
Goodrow-Hillier says the community keeps them going, but even that has a limit. “It isn’t quite enough.”
Fuchs agrees, they need help. “Now it is time for our legislators to actually step up to the plate too and support businesses that are supporting their efforts to keep everybody safe.”
The Executive Director of the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association says he expects our legislature and governor to take steps to ensure the hospitality industry survives.
Through it all, Dawn is staying positive.
“We’re all going to get through. I’m a hopeful person that way. You just gotta keep your chin up.”
