Hill Road in Grand Blanc will undergo major road construction starting April 15th and is expected to last until November.
Construction has already started to affect local businesses, but the owner of Oliver T’s, Mike Canan said they are trying to look at the brighter side of the brake lights.
“Hopefully they’ll get sick of just sitting and stop in maybe and then they’ll get back in line and head out. So, it’ll hopefully have a couple benefits perhaps, maybe people that haven’t slowed down or stopped in will start coming in,” Canan said.
The $4.2 million project will reconstruct Hill Road from Fenton Road to Dort Highway. Road crews will be removing and replacing asphalt and rehabilitating the inside lanes and storm sewer system.
“It’s a mess but it has to be done, Hill Road is a disaster,” resident Ricky Smith said. “You just have to allow more time. Just what happens but it’s got to get fixed.”
Smith said the slow-downs won’t stop him from coming to his favorite places along the strip, he just will have to plan ahead of time.
Canan hopes business doesn’t slow too much from construction and if it does he has a few things in mind.
“Maybe I’ll sing or dance or tell him a joke or something. I’ve got some good ones,” Canan said.
The construction project started April 15th and is expected to be finished in November.
