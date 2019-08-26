Mt. Pleasant Police was busy this past weekend as student residents arrived in the area for the start of the Fall Semester at Central Michigan University.
According to police, they responded to 246 calls for service and generated 40 citations from 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 to 7 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.
Police said they handed out 21 citations, 13 open intoxications, three minor in possession, and one possess weapon under influence tickets.
In 2014, the City of Mt. Pleasant developed a multi-year plan to address the history of violations and increasing tension among residents in the neighborhood north of Central Michigan University’s campus where owner-occupied properties and student rentals are intermingled.
“For the third year in a row, the City has seen progress in students adhering to the community standards established four years ago. This continued improvement in behavior and dedication to being a good neighbor is encouraging and evidence of why people meet here in Mt. Pleasant,” said Mt. Pleasant Police Chief Paul Lauria. “The city will also continue to do its part by consistently upholding the community standards throughout the year. So, let’s stay fired up and continue this positive partnership throughout the entire academic year.”
The Mt. Pleasant Police and Fire were assisted by the CMU Police Department, Isabella County Central Dispatch, MSP, MMR, Alma Police Department, Gratiot County Sheriff’s Department, St. Louis Police Department, Midland Police Department, and Midland County Sheriff’s Department.
