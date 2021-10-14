Butterball, LLC is recalling about 14,107 pounds of products with ground turkey in them because they may have been contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The items with ground turkey were produced on Sept. 28.
The products that have been recalled are:
- 2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.
- 3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.
The items being recalled were shipped to retail locations nationwide. The issues were discovered when FSIS and the establishment received consumer complaints reporting pieces of blue plastic inside the raw ground turkey produced by EST. 7345.
There have been no reported injuries because of the consumption of these products. If anyone is worried about an injury or illness, they should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers who bought these products should not eat them and should throw all of it away.
