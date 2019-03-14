The Butterflies in Bloom exhibit is now open at the Dow Gardens located in Midland.
This interactive exhibit features thousands of brilliantly-colored butterflies from countries around the world.
According to Dow Garden’s website, the exhibit will take place from March 1 through April 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily with special evening hours.
The exhibit is included with your admission to Dow Gardens or with an annual admission card.
Space is limited, to reserve your spot, click here.
