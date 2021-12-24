A buy one get one gift card program in a local county is injecting tens of thousands of dollars into small businesses in the area.
The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, Bay Future, and Consumers Energy teamed up recently to give residents a reason to shop small.
Within ten minutes of opening up orders for “Buy BC's" buy one get one gift card program, everything was sold out.
Ryan Tarrant is the president of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.
"It's been absolutely insane the amount of support the community's shown for our small businesses, and you know, and really it kind of highlights how, how much the bay area supports those small businesses that make this community unique," Tarrant said.
The chamber, along with Bay Future, started a gift card program last summer to help ease the local economy's pandemic pain. Residents buy a gift card and get an extra 25 percent value for free.
Trevor Keyes is the president of Bay Future.
"It's given three hundred thousand dollars back directly into small businesses during a time in which they needed that injection of capital most. And we're extremely, you know, fortunate to be a part of that program and be able to offer that program in our community," Keyes said.
This year, Consumers Energy's "Our Town" program turned that 25 percent bonus into buy one get one. The extra influx of cash is especially appreciated as businesses see rising COVID-19 cases potentially impacting their bottom line.
The organizations also had a business-to-business style gift card fundraiser earlier this week that raised 20 dollars in 30 minutes.
"One of the things that makes our community really unique is the type of small businesses that we have in our community. Without those businesses in our community, that uniqueness goes away. And that's not something that we wanna see, not on our watch," Keyes said.
The money goes right to the business in many cases, helping those that are dealing with broken equipment and upfront costs.
"It injected that cash, because they had no revenue coming in, and no revenue stream to fix the beer cooler, to replace that propane tank and wait for the insurance to come through, and so it allowed them to get back on their feet and they've continued to be a successful business over the last eighteen months," Tarrant said.
