Imagine buying two books for 65-dollars, and then receiving 4 marijuana edibles with your purchase.
One Michigan company is “gifting” people with marijuana for their book purchases.
Ann Arbor-based BlazeMichigan sells books to their customers.
On the website it shows book bundles and tells how many “gifts” a customer will receive with each purchase.
“You’re buying books, and then the gift is unknown. We try to hint at what the gift is going to be, by how we name our book bundles,” said Stephanie Swearengin, Owner of BlazeMichigan.
The site doesn’t explicitly say what the gift is. But the name “Brownie Edible Book Bundle” implies the gift is a marijuana product you’ll be able to eat.
“We hand the books over, we check their ID and let them know they can’t receive the gift unless they are over the age of 21. And then separately after that’s done, we give them their gift,” Swearengin said.
The packages range from sixty-five dollars to over four hundred. But since you can’t legally sell marijuana in Michigan, is it legal to “gift” it?
“We’ve talked to multiple lawyers about the issue, and as far as we can tell it’s just a large gray area," Swearengin said.
Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz says to be careful. “People engaging in this activity are definitely subjecting themselves to potential prosecution.”
Fitz says they would have to evaluate the reason for the purchase.
“Certainly, when you’re gifting marijuana as part of the incentive of a transaction, that can very easily be interpreted that you are doing it for profit.”
And that he recommends everyone to err on the side of caution.
“It’s wise for people to follow the law. Tread softly and be cautious. The step you make may end up in causing you to be in court resulting in a civil infraction, a misdemeanor, or even a felony conviction.”
Swearengin said at least one of her book buying customers is actually a police officer, and that he gives the “gifts” to his wife.
Recreational marijuana dispensaries wont’ open in Michigan until sometime in 2019.
