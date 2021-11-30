Consumers Energy is helping the community and small businesses in Bay County by offering residents the chance to buy a $25 gift card and receive a free $25 gift card to the same business.
The Buy Local Buy BC gift card stimulus program was first launched in June of 2020 by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and Bay Future Inc.
“Consumers Energy is excited to again support Michigan’s small businesses and communities we serve this holiday season. ‘Our Town’ made an impact across Michigan last year, and we look forward to seeing the program’s dollars and shoppers give a boost to shops and restaurants in their hometowns,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience.
In 2020, the Consumers Energy “Our Town” promotion sold out in minutes and helped the Buy Local Buy BC program succeed. The program received around $250,000 in direct impact on nearly 80 Bay county small businesses in the restaurant, retail, and service industries.
The 2021 Our Town promotion starts on Dec. 7 at 12:00 p.m. A link to order gift cards online will be posted on the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and Bay Future Inc. Facebook pages.
Residents are limited to five gift cards per individual and the promotion will not work if more than five are purchased. Gift cards will be available to buy for 40 Bay County small businesses who have opted in to participate in the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.