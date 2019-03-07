Lou E. Loon is headed to the roof of the Dow Diamond in an effort to spark early ticket sales for Midland’s Great Lakes Loons.
Single game tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now, and in efforts to sell more tickets early in the season, Lou E. Loon, will be greeting fans as they purchase tickets.
At 8 a.m. on March 7, Lou E. Loon went to the roof of the stadium. He'll be roosting above the Loon Loft on the northwest side of the stadium.
The rewards that will be given to fans are:
• 100 tickets: We’ll give Lou E. a pair of gloves and Loons fans will receive a specialty baseball
• 250 tickets: We’ll give Lou E. a scarf and Loons fans will receive a voucher for a free coffee at a 2019 game
• 400 tickets: We’ll give Lou E. a hat and Loons fans will receive a voucher for a free popcorn at a 2019 game
• 600 tickets: We’ll give Lou E. a blanket and Loons fans will receive $5 off purchase of $25+ in the Loon Loft
• 800 tickets: We’ll give Lou E. a jacket and Loons fans will receive a free ice cream sandwich at the Fish Fry
• 1,000 tickets: We’ll give Lou E. a heater and Loons fans will receive an invite to a private movie night
For each level reached the prizes will compound and all fans will win the rewards from the previous level as well.
The promotion began the moment Lou E. stepped on the roof.
To qualify, purchase your tickets while he is on the roof and win prizes. You can also stop by and say hello while he is up there.
For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit loons.com.
